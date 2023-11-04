PETALING JAYA, Nov 4 ― The public is reminded not to be deceived by advertisements offering umrah packages at low prices, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said.

Anyone who intends to perform the umrah should check the background of the agency they choose on the platform prepared by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac).

“Consumers need to be more aware as offers can be too cheap, RM4,000 for instance, logically that can’t cover flight costs, lodgings, costs in Makkah, visiting Madinah and other expenses while performing umrah.

“Even though it is under the purview of Motac, I always advise to boost awareness to the public about being cheated over the umrah,” he told reporters after attending the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) Akademi Daei Muda 2023 finals here yesterday.

Na’im was asked about a TikTok video that went viral yesterday exposing fraudulent umrah packages offered by a company to villagers.

He also advised individuals who fell victim to such companies to keep all transactions and agreements as evidence and to lodge police reports.

The Yadim Akademi Daei Muda 2023 finals witnessed Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia student Khairul Aizat Yusoff, 23, beating five other contestants to receive the Daie Muda Award. ― Bernama