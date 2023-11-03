BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 3 — Police had to fire two shots during an 8km chase from Kulim, Kedah to a residential area in Taman Bukit Indah here after a suspect tried to ram a patrol car in an incident at about 9.15pm yesterday.

According to Seberang Perai Tengah District police chief ACP Tan Cheng San, the 24-year-old man, who was driving a Proton Wira, was stopped by patrol officers from the Kulim District police headquarters due to his suspicious demeanour, leading him to panic and speed off towards the residential area.

He ended up at a dead-end where he tried to ram the patrol car, causing the police to fire two shots in self-defence, hitting one of the car’s front tyres before apprehending him, he said.

The suspect has six previous criminal records for drug offences and house break-ins and the car he was driving was also reported stolen in Sungai Bakap yesterday, Tan added.

He was also suspected of stealing a cow just before police stopped him and found equipment used in the theft in his car, said Tan.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama, saying the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama

