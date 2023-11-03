KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The Defence Ministry today said that trainees in the proposed new National Service Training Programme will be selected based on their birth year but they are allowed to defer it.

The ministry said if the programme, dubbed PLKN 3.0 is implemented in 2024, only those born in 2007 will be selected.

“If the trainee is unable to attend the programme based on valid reasons, they can apply for deferment,” the ministry said in a statement here.

It explained that the trainee can defer up to the maximum age of 35 years old.

Advertisement

The statement is in response to confusion over the earlier announcement on the reintroduction of the PLKN for those aged between 16 and 35 years old.

The statement was then questioned by some in the public who was curious if everyone aged below 35 are required to attend the PLKN.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced on October 9 that PLKN 3.0 will be implemented in three phases.

Advertisement

A total of 13 training centres have been identified for the programme, including the Malaysian Police Training Centre at Jalan Padang Tembak which can accommodate over 4,000 trainees.