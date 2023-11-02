KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today dismissed claims that the government must decide on the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation Conventional Agreement’s (WHO CA+) amendments to the Internal Health Regulation (IHR 2005).

She said that with regards to the WHO CA+ and amendments to the IHR 2005, the government will not decide whether to ratify or object to the treaty before December 1.

“The government’s stand with regards to the new instrument, WHO CA+, and amendments to the IHR 2005, will not be decided or objected before December 1.

“So the allegations are not true,” Dr Zaliha said in the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time.

She was responding to Setiu MP Shaharuzukirnain Abd Kadir who asked the Health Ministry to state its position regarding the WHO CA+ and the amendment of the IHR 2005 on which a decision must be made whether to ratify or reject it before December 1.

Dr Zaliha said that member countries of the WHO will be able to opt in to WHO CA+ by May next year.

“I would like to stress tha, the negotiation on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body WHO CA+ is still ongoing and at the preliminary stages and no decision will be made until everything has been agreed upon,” Dr Zaliha said.

She added that all negotiations will only be completed by next April.

Dr Zaliha also stressed that the government will ensure that the country’s sovereignty is always prioritised in negotiations over the WHO CA+ and amendments to the IHR 2005.

Last week, Malay daily Harian Metro reported local consumer activist Datuk Nazmi Johan urging the government to reject the amendments to the IHR 2005 by December 1.

He claimed that failing to do so may result in allowing WHO to “take over” Malaysia’s administration in the event of a pandemic.