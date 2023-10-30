JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is a need for Malaysia and Singapore to jointly participate on enhancing the capacity of Johor River, which also supplies the republic’s water needs.

Anwar assured his Singapore counterpart Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that Malaysia will honour its long-standing commitment to settle any water supply issues between the two countries.

“To that end, we (Malaysia and Singapore) will have to also work jointly to ensure that Johor will be able to enhance the capacity of the Johor River.

“This is to also meet Johor’s expanding water needs and for Singapore’s as well.

“Instead of focussing solely on the price mechanism, we should also look at the possibility of Singapore participating in a joint effort on studies that can be conducted immediately on the Johor river,” said Anwar at a joint press conference with Lee that was broadcasted live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore today.

