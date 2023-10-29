BINTULU, Oct 29 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today launched its manifesto for the Jepak state by-election, which contains infrastructure and socioeconomic development offers for the local population.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan launched the manifesto, which outlines 14 main thrusts.

Awang Tengah, who is also the coalition election director for the Jepak by-election, said that among the offers, were providing affordable housing, more resettlement and village expansion schemes, as well as renovation and assistance in the construction of longhouses.

Other offers include providing infrastructure, entrepreneurship training for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), traders and hawkers.

“This manifesto is our commitment and determination. This is not empty talk like the opposition candidates do.

“GPS will ensure that the pledges and commitments in this manifesto are implemented as best as possible,” he said.

The Jepak state by-election will witness a three-way clash, with GPS candidate, Iskandar Turkee, facing Stevenson Joseph Sumbang from Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

The November 4 by-election is being called following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on September 15. — Bernama