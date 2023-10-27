BINTULU, Oct 27 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has proven its position as a key power broker in the formation of the federal government for the past two terms.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president said GPS could not have achieved its current political strength if its members had failed to foster unity among themselves.

“Because of this unity among the people of Sarawak, our party is strong... The unity of party members is supported by the people because they see our party as having a vision, initiative, governance planning and by uplifting the state of Sarawak,” he said.

He said this during his speech at the dinner hosted by the Melanau Association of Bintulu, which was also attended by the GPS candidate for the upcoming Jepak state by-election, Iskandar Turkee.

Fadillah said the decision of PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Sarawak People’s Party (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) to quit Barisan Nasional after the 14th General Election and form GPS was aimed at ensuring Sarawak’s progress in its own mould.

He said this decision proved to be correct when GPS, led by Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, successfully administered Sarawak leading to increased income and pioneering new economic fields that have served as an example for other states.

He also urged GPS members not to become complacent with their current strength, especially in facing the upcoming Jepak by-election.

Fadillah said while it is expected that they will have no trouble retaining the seat, he encouraged GPS members to remain vigilant and maintain momentum to ensure as many voters as possible fulfill their responsibility come polling day on November 4.

The Jepak by-election involves a three-cornered contest, with Iskandar facing candidates from Parti Bumi Kenyalang, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, and Chieng Lea Phing of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

The Jepak state seat became vacant following the passing of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, on September 15. — Bernama