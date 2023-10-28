KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in collaboration with non-governmental organisation MyFundAction have launched the Palestine Solidarity Fund from Friday until November 5.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the fund was established as a sign of support and concern for welfare of the Palestinian people.

“We also sympathise with the plight of our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Hopefully with this donation we can ease the burden they bear and give them joy.

“For people who do not have the opportunity to come to the mosque to donate physically, they can also donate online via the MyFundAction website,” he said while speaking at the main event of the Bukit Aman Mosque’s Silver Jubilee Carnival here, last night.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides October 7. — Bernama

