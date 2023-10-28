KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil is determined to ensure that media practitioners will not face any retrenchments during his time helming the ministry.

Fahmi said that he counted many media practitioners as his friends, especially during his time as a columnist at The Star, and it saddened him when he heard of media practitoners, including his friends, losing their jobs, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was blessed when Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) asked me to undertake the reponsibility and duty to serve and help my friends. The pandemic period was a very challenging scenario.

“Challenging not only in the economic sector but also to you (media practitioners), many lost their jobs...we will try our best so reporters in my time, none will be retrenched,” he said during his speech at the Kinabalu Press Award 2023 here tonight.

The event was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in the presence of Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; and Sabah Journalist Association (SJA) president Datuk Muguntan Vanar.

Fahmi said that during engagement sessions with media practitioners before the tabling of the Media Council Bill in Parliament next March, it was important that the council could protect the welfare of media practitioners.

“I have asked my deputy (Teo Ni Ching) to hold a series of meetings with media practitioners after we settle some matters. We want more comprehensive law making before going foward,” he said, adding that in the past few years, billions had flowed into social media especially Google, Meta and Tik Tok, thus a win-win situation must be taken, especially with social media and media organisasions.

“This is important so we can have a sustainable media, in order for this sustainable media we must have engagements and win-win situations as well as a win in good ethical media. I’m speaking from my heart, we don’t want any lose their jobs and a brighter future for journalism,” he said.

Fahmi also closed his speech with the following poem in Kadazandusun and Malay, which received thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

Ogingo o tuva bambangan poinsom’puu

Nansak kinotu toiso om iso

Sundung potuu misuvai boos om toigitan

Montok Malaysia monunuat abal, misompuu tomoimo

Cantik bergugus buah bambangan

Masak dipetik satu persatu

Walau berlainan bahasa dan pegangan

Demi Malaysia pengamal media bersatu — Bernama