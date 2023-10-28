KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — The Communications and Digital Ministry will start the second phase of the Starlink satellite device installations at nine locations in Sabah in January next year, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the installation will be carried out under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and one of the locations will be Inanam.

“The installation of two units of Starlink under Phase One is underway now in Pensiangan and Ranau. I will be going to Ranau tomorrow to witness the installation,” he said during the ‘Kita Madani’ programme at Dewan Pisompuruan, Kampung Kobuni, Inanam here today.

Also present were Communications and Digital Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and Agriculture and Food Security Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, who is also Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament.

Fahmi said Starlink has been licensed by the government since July as an internet service provider to enhance internet capacity in the country.

He added that as a result of service providers reducing prices, the communication sector’s inflation remains at -3.7 per cent, which is a good sign.

Commenting on the ‘Kita Madani’ programme, Fahmi said that it was aimed at conveying authentic and true information to the community.

He said a Madani community was created in each parliamentary constituency to help the state and federal governments deliver accurate information.

“This is essential for federal and state government policies to be delivered to the grassroots level,” he said. — Bernama