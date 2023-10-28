KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 28 — The first Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPKB) to house flood victims is expected to be ready and operational in 2026, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the government, in tabling the Madani Budget 2024 on October 13, had approved the construction of nine PPKB in the nine states that are often hit by floods, including Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that the ceiling cost of each PPKB had been set at RM5 million and that each would be equipped with facilities like an accommodation hall, kitchen, special women’s room, nursing mother’s room, prayer room, toilets, treatment room as well as other amenities that are friendly to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The proposed plan for the Permanent Disaster Evacuation Centre prepared by the Public Works Department (JKR) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Banggol Peradong in Kuala Terengganu October 28, 2023. — Bernama pic

“This new initiative is an effort to improve the infrastructure of evacuation centres for disaster victims who were previously placed at temporary relief centres in schools and town halls.

“The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has channelled the allocations to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to implement the projects and they will be carried out in stages in nine states, which is the first phase of the project,” he said during a working visit to the PPKB site at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Banggol Peradong here today.

Armizan said the other eight proposed PPKB sites are SK Gual Tinggi in Pasir Mas, Kelantan; SK Seri Medan in Batu Pahat, Johor; SK Benta in Kuala Lipis, Pahang; SK Perwira in Teluk Intan, Perak; SK Machang Bubok in Penang; and SK Beradek in Kuching, Sarawak; while those in Kedah and Sabah are still being evaluated by their respective state Education Departments.

According to him, every PPKB can accommodate an estimated 500 victims at any one time and all nine projects are being built in school areas for immediate implementation and to avoid land-related issues.

“Right now, it is at the design phase and the tender process will begin early next year. The PPKBs will have a very good environment compared to the temporary relief centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan said a total of 8,481 temporary relief centres have been identified nationwide as preparations for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season that is expected to hit the country from next month until March 2024.

In addition, he said the ministry is also collaborating with Nadma for the implementation of small projects involving improvements and upgrading as well as the construction of new toilets and bathrooms in stages at temporary relief centres. — Bernama