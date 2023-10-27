BALING (Kedah), Oct 27 — The situation in the flood-hit areas of Kedah has improved, leaving only 10 evacuees from three families at a relief centre here this evening.

They are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Panjang, said Kedah Civil Defence Force Seretariat chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain.

He said in a statement that 154 evacuees from 130 families housed at three relief centres were allowed to leave for their homes today — seven from three families who were at Masjid Sungai Batu in Bandar Baharu, 21 from eight families at SK Seri Bayu and 126 from 119 families at SK Siong, both here.

Flash floods hit some riverine villages in the two districts of Baling and Bandar Baharu yesterday evening following a downpour for over two hours. — Bernama