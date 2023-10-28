IPOH, Oct 28 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak dropped to 263 people from 76 families this morning, compared with 269 people from 78 families last night.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, said all the flood evacuees were placed in four relief centres in three districts, namely Hilir Perak, Kerian and Hulu Perak.

“A total of 139 people from 45 families are housed at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak, while 23 people from nine families are placed at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan (MPTI) Langkap in Hilir Perak.

“The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in Kerian houses 41 victims from nine families, while 60 people from 13 families are taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerunai in Hulu Perak,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was at 3.74 metres, exceeding its danger level of 2 metres, while Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang was at the alert level with a reading of 13.17 metres.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that thunderstorms were expected this evening in most districts in Perak, namely Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Manjung; Hilir Perak; Bagan Datuk; Perak Tengah; Kuala Kangsar; Kinta; Batang Padang and Muallim.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama remained closed to all traffic due to landslides and that the public can use the alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Apart from that, Jalan Proton City in the Mualim district is closed in both directions due to landslides, while in Kerian, Jalan Selama (FT 147 route) is only open to heavy vehicles, and the public is advised to use the alternative road on the Jalan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass. — Bernama