KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has today called for greater transparency in dealing with any threats made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over Putrajaya’s support for the Palestinian cause.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president said the government should reveal the parties that threatened him, and elaborate on the nature and sources of these threats.

“If there are any threats against the prime minister, I hope there will be further clarification about the nature of these threats and who is making these threats, and that immediate action will be taken.

“Because in the field of international relations, threats against the prime minister are equivalent to threats against the country,” he told reporters here.

He said that despite being an Opposition MP, he will stand with the matter especially when it signifies the country’s standing.

He also commended the prime minister’s words and steadfastness in defending Palestine during the recent mega rally.

“I believe that as a MP, whether from the government or the opposition, we will support the prime minister in this situation, particularly in defending the oppressed, namely the Palestinian people, from mass killings and large-scale crimes,” he added.

Yesterday, Anwar said he had been threatened by certain European parliamentarians after speaking up for Palestinian rights in the Middle East.

He did not disclose their identities or which member states of the European Union had issued threatening remarks against him, but said he would not be cowed.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had told national news agency Bernama separately yesterday that Anwar’s security detail has been increased following the prime minister’s disclosure.