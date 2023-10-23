KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Military officers and personnel should place emphasis on joint exercises to prepare themselves to conduct operations in the face of any threat, said Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

He said joint forces headquarters have been tasked with analysing, planning, and empowering all Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) operations based on the operate and sustain concept to embrace the spirit of togetherness.

“The aspects of exercise and combat skills of personnel will be enhanced through active and effective continuous training, systematic training management and high commitment from MAF members at all levels.

“This transformation step is in line with the approach of the 3M synergy concept, which is man, machine, and method,” he told a press conference after his inaugural address to all military personnel at Dataran Panglima Tentera Darat, at the Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi here today.

Mohammad said that MAF must aspire to be an entity that is feared by the enemy, respected by allies and the people, always prepared, highly disciplined, and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty.

He said a study must be conducted to determine whether the existing exercise concept and syllabus were able to shape the future generation of troops in accordance with technological advancement.

“In this regard, the latest exercise doctrines based on existing weaponry and the country’s geography need to be drafted and issued by each service branch,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Army chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abd Rahman Ayob and Air Force chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan. — Bernama