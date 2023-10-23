KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Malbatt 850-10 team members involved in the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are confirmed safe despite the tense situation at the country's border following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said the Malbatt 850-10 members are performing their assignments as usual.

"Alhamdulillah, although the situation is a bit tense there (in Lebanon), they are fine and in good health,” he told a press after delivering his first mandate as the ATM chief at a parade held at Dataran Panglima Tentera Darat, Sungai Besi here today.

He said this when asked about the safety of the Malbatt 850-10 members involved in the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Based on reports by the international media, the clashes between the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon and the Israeli forces were escalating. — Bernama