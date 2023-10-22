BINTULU, Oct 22 — The Jepak state by-election will be the second platform for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to evaluate the support of young voters for the ruling coalition party.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council Member Datuk Abdullah Saidol said the 15th General Election, particularly for the Bintulu parliamentary constituency, was the first test for the Undi18 category voters, following the enforcement of the constitution amendment on Dec 15, 2021.

“The young voters’ reaction was tested during the 15th General Election when Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS candidate for Bintulu) had a landslide victory with this category,” he told Bernama and RTM here yesterday.

According to him, Jepak is one of the four State constituencies under the Bintulu Parliamentary constituency that showed the highest support from young voters between 18 and 30 years old in the 15th General Election.

PBB forms the main component of GPS, which also includes three other Sarawakian parties, namely Parti Rakyat Bersatu Sarawak (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

Abdullah said the young voters’ support during the 15th General Election gives GPS confidence in facing this by-election, which is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who passed away on Sept 15.

Talib held the Jepak seat since it was first contested in the 7th Sarawak State Election in 1996.

The Jepak by-election will see a three-cornered fight between GPS candidate, Iskandar Turkee, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s (Aspirasi) Chieng Lea Phing.

Abdullah said young registered voters can use the campaign period until Nov 3 to get to know Iskandar, who was the former Director of the Sarawak Branch National Anti-Drug Agency.

“Take this opportunity to ask the new GPS candidate what are his views and plans for taking care of Jepak’s young people,” he said. — Bernama