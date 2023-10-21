KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — The state government has been urged to set up a coordinating body to ensure that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Sabah produce the required manpower for industries.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said that the state government has information on the manpower needs of investors and therefore would be able to ensure that the needs are met.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah (KTYS) Likas campus here on Saturday, Mustapha said that at the national level there is a National TVET Council.

“I therefore urge the state government to look into the setting up of a good mechanism which has a role similar to the national council. This is so that the state government can coordinate TVET institutes in Sabah to ensure that they produce the necessary manpower needed, thus reducing the mismatching of graduates and jobs,” he said.

Mustapha also stressed on the need to reduce the country and state’s dependency on foreign labour as the current number of foreigners employed in the country surpassed the 15 per cent national target set.

“The number of foreign workers in the country is now about 2.7 million so we have gone over 15 per cent. It is time for all ministries to embrace new technology, mechanization, automation and produce more local talents,” he said.

In the instance of Sabah, Mustapha said his ministry is conducting advocacy awareness among the employers especially in plantations to ensure that there are no cases of forced labour or child labour.

“If there are any such cases recorded by the International Labour Organization (ILO) or NGOs, the country’s ratings will drop and our products cannot be exported internationally,” he stressed.

Earlier Mustapha who is also Sepanggar Member of Parliament disclosed that in the national 2024 budget, the government allocated a total of RM6.8 billion to strengthen the TVET sector across 12 ministries.

This includes RM100 million to provide industry-recognized professional certifications to TVET graduates and as an incentive for industries to collaborate with public TVET institutions.

The Human Resources Ministry, through the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), is committed to advancing human capital development through skill enhancement initiatives, he said, adding that it will be carried out using an allocation of RM1.6 billion for human development levies to fund training for 1.7 million participants.

HRD Corp will also implement the Madani Training Program and this initiative will be realized through the establishment of a special fund that sets aside 15 per cent of employer levy contributions not utilized by employers within the timeframe stipulated by HRD Corp, as provided in the PSMB Act 2001.

This special fund, Mustapha said, will support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs and assist vulnerable groups such as former prisoners, persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and retirees.

“This is good news for MSME entrepreneurs in Sabah, as it exposes them to new management methods and technology. Also in the coming year, HRD Corp will provide a Skills Credit or MySkills Credit fund to finance individual skill training programs of choice,” he added.

Additionally, through the Skills Development Fund (PTPK) with a total TVET training fund of RM180 million, educational loans will be provided to 12,000 trainees participating in Skill Certification Programs while RM20 million is allocated for the benefit of trainees in maritime, arts at ASWARA, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for the aerospace sector.

This fund will also allocate a portion for logistic costs to beneficiaries from Sabah and Sarawak as an additional incentive, he said.

“To address local talent shortages and skill mismatches, the Academy in Industry (AiI) Program will be implemented to provide on-the-job skills training for up to 18 months with an allocation of RM70 million.

“Furthermore, RM17 million is allocated for the implementation of the Tahfiz TVET Program. This program will provide an opportunity for Quranic students to diversify their skills while continuing their Quranic studies,” he disclosed.

In this regard, the ministry is in the process of developing the Ulul Albab Industrial Training Institute (ILP) framework by using and transforming existing ILPs. ILP Ulul Albab will offer TVET programs while providing more structured Quranic courses. This initiative will add value to Quranic students, and it aims to produce Madani technocrat generations.

Through Perkeso (Social Security Organization), two initiatives will be extended: the Career Building Training Program, with RM35 million allocated to fund training fees and income incentives for 9,000 gig economy workers attending training, and the Private Sector Employment Support Scheme with RM30 million allocated to benefit vulnerable groups such as former prisoners, PWDs, senior citizens and retirees.

“This is an inclusive budget that allows us to produce more skilled workers and to ensure career education is fostered from an early stage in schools, Perkeso will implement the Career Exploration Program to expose school students and counselling teachers to career pathways and opportunities.

“Perkeso will establish the National Career Placement and Exploration Centre as a one-stop centre for young graduates and job seekers to obtain career support and job placement,” said Mustapha.

“I am confident that the allocation presented by the Prime Minister pertaining to TVET will ensure the continued strengthening of TVET and change the mindset of the public on TVET being the last alternative choice,” he stressed.

According to Mustapha, so far this year, applications for admission to TVET institutions have increased significantly beyond the capacities of TVET institutions and additional budget allocations for TVET training funds through PTPK will be needed to accommodate this sudden increase.

“It is a positive sign that Malaysians are beginning to pay attention to TVET,” he said, adding that the government’s commitment to strengthen TVET will also spur efforts towards achieving 35 per cent skilled labour by 2030.

“In line with the goal of strengthening TVET, the National TVET Council has requested the Human Resources Ministry, as the secretariat, to draft the National TVET Policy, which will be the primary reference for the empowerment of TVET in the future.

“Therefore, the Human Resources Ministry will continue to be committed to ensuring that the accountable TVET implementation initiatives under its responsibility are carried out and the allocated budget is used optimally to create synergy and strong collaboration between ministries and TVET training providers,” said Mustapha. — Borneo Post