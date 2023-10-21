KUANTAN, Oct 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on the Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) to prioritise research in new fields such as robotics and high technology based on artificial intelligence in line with the current needs of the industry.

His Majesty, who is UMPSA Chancellor, also said that the university needs to enhance research in sustainable development and green technology as well as empower Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This is in line with the 2030 sustainable development goals, the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and UMPSA’s role as a science, technology and engineering university.

“In order to achieve that wish, this university should continue to increase strategic collaboration with various industry partners and other universities, both domestically and abroad.

“In my opinion, all these efforts will dignify excellence and boost the university’s rating. The continued momentum of excellence can also bring great contributions to the socioeconomics and improve the standard of living of the people,” His Majesty said in his speech at the 18th convocation of UMPSA at its Gambang campus here today.

Also present were Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

At the event, Tengku Hassanal was proclaimed the Pro-Chancellor of UMPSA by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The university started as Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (Pahang branch campus) before being upgraded to University College of Engineering and Technology Malaysia (KUKTEM). After five years of operation, the name KUKTEM was changed to Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) effective February 1, 2007.

The King also expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in naming the university after him.

According to His Majesty, the suggestion was made by the ninth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I pray that this branding will inspire excellence in all fields in the future. Continuous efforts should be focused on academic empowerment, research and improving the ranking position and employability of graduates,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded all parties including the Board of Directors, administration, academics and graduates to take care of the good name of the university.

“Graduates should consist of quality human capital, those who are highly skilled, competitive, trustworthy and with integrity. At the same time, the university needs to maintain momentum in the quality aspects of teaching and learning as well as research and high-impact publications,” he said.

His Majesty also called on UMPSA staff and students to be active in charitable and voluntary work, especially in helping people in need.

A total of 4,854 graduates will receive their scrolls at the convocation, including 70 who will receive PhD, 161 Master’s degrees and 2,181 Bachelor’s degrees. — Bernama