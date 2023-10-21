KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed his condolences to the family of Negeri Sembilan Amanah vice-chairman Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar who died today.

Through a post on Facebook today, the prime minister said he prayed that Zulkefly’s soul be blessed and placed among the believers and righteous.

Zulkefly, who was the former Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker, died at the age of 59 at Serdang Hospital, Selangor.

The news of his death was confirmed by Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman, who said Zulkefly was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two days due to complications from various health problems and needed to be put to sleep.

Zulkefly started his political career with PAS and contested for the Lenggeng state seat in the 10th General Election (GE10) in 1999. He was PAS Commissioner from 2007-2011.

After joining Amanah, Zulkefly contested for the Johol state seat in GE14 and the Jelebu parliamentary seat in GE15 in November last year.

He was appointed the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker in July 2018 and held the post until last month. — Bernama