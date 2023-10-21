SEREMBAN, Oct 21 — Former Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar died at the age of 59 at Serdang Hospital, Selangor, today.

Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman, who confirmed the matter, said Zulkefly was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital two days ago due to complications from various health problems and needed to be put to sleep.

“I was informed Zulkefly died at about 1.30pm. His remains will be taken to the Lenggeng Mosque for the funeral prayer after the Asar prayer. May his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said when contacted here.

MK Ibrahim, who is Negeri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman, regarded Zulkefly’s death as a great loss to the party and will be felt by all politicians in the state.

Zulkefly was the Negeri Sembilan Amanah vice-chairman.

Zulkefly started his political career with PAS and contested for the Lenggeng state seat in the 10th General Election (GE10) in 1999. He was PAS Commissioner from 2007-2011.

After joining Amanah, Zulkefly contested for the Johol state seat and the Jelebu parliamentary seat in GE14 in November last year.

He was appointed the Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker in July 2018 and held the post until last month. — Bernama