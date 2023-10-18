ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 18 — Police have initiated investigations on a couple for their alleged involvement in the physical abuse of a boy who was under their care at a house in Skudai here recently.

It was understood that the seven-year-old boy, who is the male suspect's biological son, had been allegedly abused by his father and his live-in girlfriend for the past six months.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the 37-year-old man and his 39-year-old girlfriend have been remanded for a week after their arrest at a house in Taman Pulai Jaya, Skudai here last Friday.

He said police initiated the arrest after receiving a report on the alleged abuse on the same day.

“Police acted based on the report lodged by a woman complainant after she received information that the victim was found in a physically weak condition in the house.

“The complainant had also requested police to assist in rescuing the victim,” said Rahmat when contacted today.

Rahmat said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who did not attend school, had marks on his body that were believed to be from being physically abused.

“Investigators found traces of bruising and previous marks on the victim’s body.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and physical injury of a child,” he said.