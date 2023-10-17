KUCHING, Oct 17 ― Three new high-speed patrol boats have been handed over to Department of Marine Fisheries Sarawak to support its operations in protecting the state’s waters from being encroached by foreign fishing vessels.

Malaysian Fisheries Department deputy director-general (development) Bohari Leng said the total construction costs of the new patrol boats amounted to RM5 million.

Each boat, according to him, is powered by two four-stroke engines with350 horsepower.

“These boats are equipped with electronic navigation equipment such as GPS, radar, echo-sounder and communication devices, as well as air-conditioning units and toilets for the comfort of the personnel,” he said in his speech for the handing-over ceremony at the Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department’s jetty at Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday.

According to Bohari, there are currently12 patrol vessels operated by the department in Sarawak, including five high-speed boats. Two of them were handed over last year, and the latest three would be docked at the Marine Fisheries jetties in Tanjung Manis, Santubong and Miri.

Bohari pointed out the new patrol boat, measuring 13m in length and 3.45 meter in width, could travel at a speed of 35 knots.

“It is also run up to eight hours in patrolling time, covering a distance of 240 nautical miles.

“The state department was allocated with RM14 million, under the 12th Malaysia Plan, for the procurement of assets and upgrading of jetties across Sarawak, so as to enhance the efficiency of our MCS (Monitoring, Control and Surveillance) programme to safeguard the state’s waters spanning 172,000 square kilometres

“The MCS programme is fully focused on protecting and preserving fisheries resources located within the Exclusive Economy Zone spanning up to 200 nautical miles from the shoreline.”

Bohari said aside from the state Fisheries Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) were also empowered under the Fisheries Act 1985, meant to safeguard the nation’s waters.

In this regard, he said the additional high-powered patrol boats needed to be procured to enhance the security of the state’s waters and two new high-speed patrol boats, should be delivered by 2025.

“At the moment, the incidence of foreign fishing vessels encroaching into the state’s waters is still under control, but the agency is planning to set up a jetty in Bintulu to beef up enforcement activities.

“There are also a total of 4,991 fishing vessels licensed by the state Marine Fisheries Department to operate in the waters of Sarawak,” he added. ― Borneo Post