MELAKA, Oct 15 — Malaysia will continue to support the Palestinian people’s struggle despite the bomb threat at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru yesterday, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the government was always on the alert for any threats, but at the same time, advised the people not to worry.

“The police have stated that it was a deliberate threat, we just need to be vigilant and not worry,” said the Umno president after inaugurating the Tangga Batu Umno Division Office here today.

Also present were Melaka Umno Liaison Body chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Tangga Batu Umno chief Datuk Rais Yasin.

Advertisement

Yesterday, a foreign man allegedly made a phone call claiming he had placed a bomb in the Mid Valley Southkey Mall and St Giles Southkey Hotel with a warning to stop supporting Palestine.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government would continue to collect donations to help the Palestinian people who had been affected by the ongoing war for a long time. — Bernama

Advertisement