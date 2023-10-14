TELUK INTAN, Oct 14 — The government will establish the first Bandar PR1MA in the country near the construction site of the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) campus, here.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the stimulus project, with an estimated gross development value of about RM800 million, will be constructed on a 57.5-hectare land, featuring unique attractions and various facilities for the benefit of the local residents.

“The Bandar PR1MA will comprise approximately 1,700 newly designed People’s Housing Project (PPR) units valued at RM100 million,” he said at a press conference after presenting a contribution of RM3 million to schools in Teluk Intan today.

Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, said the construction of the Bandar PR1MA is still in the planning stage, with the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for next year.

Commenting on the progress of UPSI campus construction, he said his ministry would request a follow-up report from the Ministry of Higher Education.

“I was informed that this project is being restored, but regarding its progress, I need to obtain further information from its Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin,” he added.

Meanwhile, the new Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue station is expected to be completed by next year after being abandoned for so long. The final notice has been issued to the rescue contractor to complete the project within the stipulated period.

In May, Nga was reported to have said that the delayed construction of the UPSI campus in Teluk Intan since 2017 was resumed with a larger allocation. The government approved a budget of RM130 million compared with the previous estimated cost of RM120 million.

During the Teluk Intan by-election in 2014, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the establishment of a UPSI Teluk Intan campus with an allocation of RM120 million. — Bernama