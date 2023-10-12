KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia today officially released guidelines on how to set up charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) to meet with increasing public demand.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Compartment Planning (GPP EVCB), developed by the Local Government Development Ministry aims to help the state authorities, local government councils, and anyone who wants to develop them.

With the new guidelines, EVCB can now be provided at residential, commercial, industrial, station areas and highway rest stops.

“This GPP EVCB includes planning and design guidelines for the provision of EVCBs in existing developments and new developments according to the type of charging device, which is an alternating current type device or a direct current type device that complies with the provisions of the Guide on Electric Vehicle Charging System 2021 by the Energy Commission,” its minister Nga Kor Ming told a news conference at Parliament this afternoon.

The Teluk Intan MP said the guideline is in line with the government’s aim for a minimum 10,000 EVCB installed nationwide by 2025.

“For your information, as of August this year, we only have about 1,246 EVCBs where 1,007 of them are AC type and 239 DC type which have been operating in shopping centres, malls, car showrooms, hotels and resorts for public use.

“These guidelines and procedures are important so that the authorities have a uniform process and procedure that is simple and in line with the technical requirements that need to be followed in order to speed up the application process for the provision of complete EVCB infrastructure in appropriate locations and to be able to expand the use of EVs in the country this.

“In addition, it can increase the level of compliance and accountability of stakeholders, especially EV industry players on safety aspects,” he said.

The fresh guidelines to set up EVCB cover existing and new developments by device type charging.

“This guide has covered requirements of the Fire Safety Guidelines for the EVCB on the premises, provided by the Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia; and EVCB application and approval procedure to be aligned with the OSC 3.0 Plus Manual,” said Nga.