KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 ― The Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, the largest in the country’s history, has been described as inclusive for the country's economic growth and the well-being of the people.

Advertisement

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the budget, in terms of the country's economic development, is reformatory, progressive, people-friendly and sustainable.

He also expressed his appreciation towards the recognition given by the prime minister on the ministry's success in rescuing 256 abandoned projects worth RM23 billion.

Advertisement

“Large funding has also been allocated, amounting to RM2.47 billion for the ministry to provide affordable housing and help rescue abandoned projects inherited from the previous government.

“This responsibility and trust have been given to the ministry...we will continue to work hard for the sake of the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the large amount of allocation received by her ministry was an investment by the unity government towards the health needs of the people.

Advertisement

She said that the allocation of RM41.22 billion ― RM35.15 billion is for operating expenditure and RM6.07 billion for development expenditure ― is also able to contribute to increasing employee productivity for the sake of national economic empowerment.

“This is an increase of RM4.89 billion or 13.45 per cent compared with RM36.33 billion in 2023.

“In line with the Health White Paper, Budget 2024 is a very positive start towards increasing the health sector budget to five per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she said.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said his ministry aims to obtain a letter of acceptance soon so that the preliminary work on the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway can continue.

“The processes that need to be done now are management evaluation, engineering evaluation and so on, so we hope it will go smoothly with the target of getting the letter of acceptance soon.

“... this is to enable preliminary work to continue as soon as possible and it is hoped that construction work can start early next year," he said.

Nanta also welcomed the increase in development allocation for Sarawak from RM5.6 billion to RM5.8 billion.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the additional allocations approved for his ministry provide a stimulus to continue the internationalisation of Malaysia.

“It also gives us the strength to review aspects of development including at embassies and high commissions, and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh was happy that most of the items under her ministry’s 'wishlist' had been approved by the prime minister.

“The most important thing I see as a 'game changer' for KBS is tax relief specifically for sports, there are new categories namely for the purchase of equipment and expenses including sports training fees. This is what we have been fighting for, and we got it.

“Apart from that, the RM50 million for sports matching grants is also very helpful to improve the performance of our athletes and organise more international level competitions next year,” she said. ― Bernama