KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) condemned the unity government for abusing their power after allegedly blackmailing Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid into showing support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement today, PN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the action was taken by the government for them to achieve two-thirds of the majority support in Parliament.

He further claimed that the Kuala Kangsar MP was brought to meet with an MACC officer in a hotel at Damansara on October 1.

Hazmah further explained that his fellow PN member was then threatened into signing a press statement showing support for the government or face the consequences of being charged for corruption.

“Formerly, on September 26, 2023, the Kuala Kangsar MP was also visited by a business tycoon with the title of Tan Sri, who is believed to have a close relationship with the Prime Minister, at a location around Damansara.

“He was pressured and urged to support the prime minister and was promised money and positions in several companies.

“The Kuala Kangsar MP also looks pressured when meeting with PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin due the intimidation he received,” he said.

Hamzah said that the Opposition was peeved with the hasty decision made by Iskandar Dzulkarnain and claimed his statement for the development allocation contradicted the explanation given to the party leaders.

“Perikatan Nasional takes note of the Bersatu Political Bureau Meeting’s decision to call the Kuala Kangsar member of parliament for an explanation before taking further action,” he said.

PN also urged the unity government to immediately stop misusing their power and intimidation of all Parliament members as it goes against the democratic principles of the nation.

On October 12, the Kuala Kangsar MP decided to show support for the prime minister, who is also the Tambun MP, due to the voters’ complaints and the need to tackle the rising cost of living crisis at his constituency.