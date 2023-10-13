KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Alor Gajah in Melaka and Batu Pahat, in Johor, continued to record unhealthy air as of 4pm today with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 155 and 154 respectively.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website operated by the Department of Environment (DOE), another 49 areas in the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, recorded moderate API readings (51-100), while 17 others with good air quality of less than 50.

Advertisement

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. — Bernama

Advertisement