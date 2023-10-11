KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The federal police today said two investigation papers (IP) on an alleged rape by celebrity Islamic preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, better known as Ebit Lew, have been sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said these were submitted last week.

“Both IPs have been sent to the AGC. I cannot comment further because Ebit Liew is facing one more case in Sabah.

“So, the AGC will decide for further action,” he told a press conference here in Bukit Aman.

Last month, Mohd Shuhaily said two police reports were lodged against Lew.

The first was on Indonesian influencer Mondy Tatoo’s allegation that she was raped by the preacher, which was investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

The second was over his online denial against the allegation, which investigators examined for the abuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

