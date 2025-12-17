KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Special Select Committee on Social and Community Affairs (JKPK HESM) of the Dewan Negara has recommended that the government expedite the drafting of the Senior Citizens Bill to ensure the protection of senior citizens’ fundamental rights and enable them to live with dignity.

JKPK HESM chairman Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the committee had presented its statement on the issue of “Care and Welfare of Senior Citizens”, along with responses from relevant ministries and agencies to the committee’s recommendations, during the Dewan Negara sitting yesterday.

“The recommendations focus on improvements and actions that the government can implement to ensure the senior citizen care sector remains a priority and to guarantee senior citizens a dignified, quality and prosperous social life,” he said at a press conference in Parliament today.

He said the committee also recommended that the government expedite the preparation and tabling of a white paper in both the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat as a key reference in preparing Malaysia to face an ageing population.

Mohd Hatta said the committee further proposed that the elderly care sector be recognised as a new economic industry capable of generating national income and employment opportunities, rather than being viewed solely as a welfare service.

Among the other key recommendations was the introduction of a flexible retirement policy to allow healthy and capable senior citizens to continue working on a contract or part-time basis according to their skills and expertise.

He added that the relevant ministries and agencies have been given six months to review the proposals and provide feedback on the recommendations outlined in the statement. — Bernama