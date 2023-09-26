TENOM, Sept 26 — The eighth witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew told the Magistrates’ Court here today that he took two days to analyse the data in the pen drive believed to contain obscene materials.

Insp Yip Chang Ching, 43, an analyst at the Computer Crime Section, Forensic Laboratory of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said that the data obtained was then saved onto a PDRM digital versatile disc recordable or DVD-R, and an analysis report was prepared prior to being handed over to the investigating officer on January 10, at about 11.43am.

Yip said this during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad, who inquired about the results of the analysis of the case item the witness received on December 9, 2022.

However, counsel Ram Singh, representing Ebit Liew, requested that the testimony of witnesses in relation to the content recovered from the pen drive be expunged until the defence is given a copy of it.

Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani allowed Ram Singh’s application and the witness to be re-examined after the defence was given the opportunity to view and analyse the content of the pen drive and DVD-R.

Ebit Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The trial continues on January 9 next year. — Bernama