KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Women’s rights group Sister in Islam (SIS) has today slammed PAS-led Terengganu’s ban on female gymnasts from taking part in the upcoming Sukan Malaysia (Sukma), saying it is a sign of larger gender discrimination.

In a statement today, SIS said the ruling by the Terengganu government constitutes a grave infringement on women’s rights to partake in recreational activities, including sports, a right enshrined in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw).

“Terengganu’s ruling carries the perturbing indication of discrimination and signifies a substantial setback in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in sports,” it said in a statement here.

“Repeatedly, female athletes have found themselves under the intense scrutiny of public gaze, with their attire and modesty subjected to relentless questioning. This unwarranted scrutiny not only hampers their growth but also confines them to the peripheries, impeding their journey toward realising their full potential.”

SIS said this epitomises a troubling trend where the voices and rights of women are systematically stifled under the overbearing influence of the Islamist party, and may have wider implications on other sports, especially those that involve female athletes wearing specific types of outfits.

It warned that this decision may lead to reduced female athlete participation and representation from Terengganu and other states administered by PAS, loss of talent and potential among female athletes who are forced to quit or switch to other sports, increased discrimination and harassment for those who persist with their sports, and subsequently damage to Malaysia’s reputation as a diverse and progressive nation.

“The question then arises: should women not possess the autonomy to make choices regarding their attire and actions? Must these aspects of their lives be subjected to PAS’s rigidinterpretations of right and wrong?” it asked.

The group also pointed to other similar controversial rulings by Terengganu, such as its intention to reinforce a Shariah-compliant dress code for Muslim tourists in significant tourist spots like Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian.

“The erosion of women’s constitutional rights, coupled with their gradual retreat from public spaces, serves as a distressing indicator of Malaysia’s progression toward a modern andinclusive nation. The future of our nation hangs in the balance, and it is of paramount importance that we resist this suffocating trend. PAS, alongside other Islamic political entities in Malaysia, seems to grapple with issues related to women.

“They are systematically chipping away at women’s rights, relegating them to the shadows and quelling their aspirations. This can be seen in the lack of participation of women at state level decisions,” it said, referring to the all-male Terengganu state legislative assembly,

The Terengganu state government came up with the controversial Entertainment, Cultural Performances, Tourism and Sports guideline in March 2020 that recommended what Muslim and non-Muslim athletes and performers should and should not wear.

The guideline asked the athletes and performers to dress courteously according to Shariah codes for Muslims, while non-Muslims should not wear outfits that are tight, short or revealing.

The guideline was reportedly raised again during the Terengganu legislative assembly sitting two days ago by the state executive councillor of youth, sports and NGO development Hishamuddin Abdul Karim.

Terengganu’s gymnasts have since been transferred to its wushu team instead.