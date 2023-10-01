IPOH, Oct 1 — The body of a man was found in a river located in an area near the Perak-Pahang state border at 3.40pm yesterday.

Cameron Highlands district police chief DSP Azri Ramli said the body could not be taken out due to rough terrain that required helicopter assistance.

He said a helicopter from the Air Operations Force is expected to arrive today at 9am to retrieve the body.

“The identification process and an autopsy will be performed as soon as the body arrives at Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Cameron Highlands,” he said in a statement late last night.

Azri said a press conference would be held after the autopsy and urged the public not to speculate on the incident.

Azri urged those with information to contact the operations room via 05-4915999 or the nearest police station.

He also called on the public not to share unverified information via social media.

Earlier today, Azri said that the search and rescue operation (SAR) area for a tourist from India who went missing on September 22 while climbing Gunung Jasar, in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands had been expanded beyond the Perak border.

Yesterday was the sixth day of the search mission involving 101 officers and members from various agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, was reported missing after climbing Gunung Jasar on September 22.

The victim had checked in at the Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on September 19 and was supposed to check out on September 24.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from around the Tanah Rata area, the victim left the hotel alone on September 22 to hike up Gunung Jasar’s trail 10. — Bernama