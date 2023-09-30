IPOH, Sept 30 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a tourist from India, who has been missing since September 22 while hiking at Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands in Pahang, was expanded beyond the Perak border yesterday.

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Azri Ramli said a team of rescuers comprising 93 officers and personnel from various agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Malim Gunung Cameron Highlands and Radio Communication and Recreation Club, had been mobilised to continue searching.

He said police have also sought the help of a helicopter from the Air Operation Force based in Ipoh to survey areas that were difficult to access by the SAR team on the fifth day of the search mission.

He said the control post at the scene has also been joined by the Cameron Highlands Information Department and Cameron Highlands District Health Office.

“Today the search mission has entered its sixth day and a total of 101 people from various agencies have joined the search operation,” he said in a statement today.

As such, Azri told the public not to speculate about the incident and to contact the operations room at 05-4915999 or the nearest police station if they have any information.

He also advised the public not to disseminate unverified information on social media.

Azri had previously said in a statement that Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, was reported missing after climbing Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands on September 22.

The victim had checked into Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on September 19 and was supposed to check out on September 24.

Preliminary police investigations found that the victim left the hotel alone on September 22 to hike up trail 10 of Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, based on some closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from around the Tanah Rata area. — Bernama