IPOH, Sept 29 ― The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a tourist from India who went missing since September 22 while hiking at Gunung Jasar, Cameron Highlands, continued today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Public Relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said yesterday's search focused on a five-kilometre radius involving the trail area starting at Gunung Jasar and Kampar Pass leading to Bharat Tea.

However, the SAR operation with a strength of over 70 personnel was postponed in the late afternoon and would continue today in an area 500 metres from the top of Gunung Jasar.

“The search area will also cover the slopes and off trails,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Azri Ramli in a statement said that Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, was reported missing after climbing Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands on September 22.

The victim had checked into Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on September 19 and was supposed to check out on September 24.

Preliminary police investigations found that on September 22 the victim had left the hotel alone to do hiking activities on trail 10 of Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata based on some CCTV footage obtained around Tanah Rata area. ― Bernama