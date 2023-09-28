IPOH, Sept 28 — The search and rescue (SAR) team looking for a tourist from India who went missing since September 22 while hiking at Gunung Jasar, Cameron Highlands, found footprints, believed to be those of the victim.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Public Relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said the D team, comprising the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Civil Defence Force (CDF) personnel, that searched around Sungai Ubi, found the footprints.

“Today’s search focused on a five-kilometre radius involving the trail area starting at Gunung Jasar and Kampar PAS leading to Bharat Tea,” he said in a statement.

However, the SAR operation with a strength of over 70 personnel was postponed this late afternoon and tomorrow’s operation would focus on the area where the footprints were found, which is 500 metres from the top of Gunung Jasar.

“The area of search will also cover the slopes and off trails,” he added.

Earlier, Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Azri Ramli in a statement said that Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, was reported missing after climbing Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands on September 22.

The victim had checked into Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on September 19 and was supposed to check out on September 24.

Preliminary police investigations found that on September 22 the victim had left the hotel alone to do hiking activities on trail 10 of Gunung Jasar, Tanah Rata based on some CCTV footage obtained around Tanah Rata area. — Bernama