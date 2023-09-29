KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the Tabung Haji assets that were handed over to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will be returned to the Tabung Haji board.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that the move comes as Tabung Haji, which manages the Haj pilgrimage fund, has overcome its previous financial challenges and is now under more efficient management.

“I told you from the beginning when I took over this position, once Tabung Haji is being well managed, then the MoF will start discussions to hand over all the assets that are currently entrusted to the SPV to Tabung Haji,” he said during the launch of Tabung Haji’s 60th anniversary celebration here, today.

Anwar also said that the transfer of assets temporarily held by MoF is to restore confidence in Tabung Haji including fending off the various accusations and slander hurled by irresponsible parties.

“The return of these assets is also to disprove the claim of certain parties that TH assets placed under the SPV were handed over to non-Muslim ownership, which is not true at all.

“This is also to put an end to the slander against the finance minister at the time who allegedly transferred these assets to non-Muslims,” he said referring to Lim Guan Eng who held the position during the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

When asked whether all the assets will be returned, Anwar answered in the affirmative without specifying an exact figure.

“I have spoken to my officers about it and the return of the assets might be done in stages,” he said.

In 2018, it was reported that Tabung Haji transferred its underperforming assets amounting to nearly RM19.9 billion to the SPV as part of its financial turnaround plan.



