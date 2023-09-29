ALOR SETAR, Sept 29 — The number of flood victims at relief centres in Kedah has dropped to 1,550 individuals from 468 families compared to 1,908 from 576 families this morning.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management secretariat division chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the victims from Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Baling and Kota Setar districts were placed at 12 relief centres.

He said in Kubang Pasu, a centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Malau is still operating whereas the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun and Dewan Lubuk Batu centres were closed this evening.

“In Pokok Sena district, flood evacuees are still at the SK Bukit Hijau and Maahad Tarbiyah Derang relief centres, whereas the SK Permatang Limau relief centre which opened on Wednesday, has been fully closed,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Muhammad Suhaimi said in Baling the relief cntres are at SK Iboi, SMK Jerai, SK Kampung Keda and Surau An Nur.

“In Kota Setar, the flood victims are at SK Taman Aman, SMK Kepala Batas, SK Seri Gunung, SK Titi Gajah and SMK Alor Merah,” he added. — Bernama