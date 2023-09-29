KANGAR, Sept 29 — The only flood relief centre in Perlis that remained open this afternoon has also closed.

The centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kubang Gajah, which had housed 44 evacuees from 16 families, closed at 3pm, said state Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud.

“They were allowed to return to their homes after the floodwaters receded,” he told Bernama.

A total of 86 evacuees from 28 families were housed at two relief centres from Tuesday.

A centre at SK Arau was closed on Wednesday. — Bernama