KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The number of flood victims in Kedah continued to increase to 1,813 people from 530 families tonight compared to 1,220 people from 372 families recorded this morning.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Disaster Management Secretariat chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the victims were placed in 13 relief centres in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Baling districts.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, the number of flood victims also increased to 48 people compared to 42 people this morning, with all the victims placed at SK Kubang Gajah in Arau.

Perlis MCDF director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the six new victims were a family from Kampung Alor Ara.

“If it doesn’t rain tonight and the night tide doesn’t affect the water level...God willing, the victims will probably be allowed to go home tomorrow,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama