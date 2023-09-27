KUANTAN, Sept 27 — The police have opened an investigation paper on the Pelangai state by-election campaign, which started on Saturday (September 23).

Pahang police chief, Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman, said that the investigation was carried out in accordance with Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4A of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“The police are still investigating the case,” he said, when contacted by Bernama here today.

He added that police had approved 24 ceramah (political talks) permits for the by-election campaign thus far.

Yahaya also reminded the public, especially political party supporters, to always maintain good manners and comply with the conditions set throughout the campaign period.

The Pelangai state by-election will witness a three-cornered clash between Datuk Amizar Abu Adam from Barisan Nasional (BN), Kasim Samat (Perikatan Nasional) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Election Commission (EC) set the voting day on October 7. — Bernama