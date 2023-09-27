BENTONG, Sept 27 — Barisan Nasional (BN) can assure that development will continue in the Pelangai state constituency if it wins the by-election on October 7, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam is able to be the ‘bridge’ between the people and the state government in bringing development to Pelangai.

“In the case of (candidates from) other parties, they will be the opposition and I think it will be difficult for them to bring development here, but if our candidate wins, the Pahang government is under BN.

“We (BN) can continue to work to help the people here. If the opposition wins, the candidate will not be able to do this,” he told reporters while accompanying Amizar to campaign at Felda Chemomoi here today.

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri who is also Bera Member of Parliament, said he was confident that being humble and having raised in Felda Chemomoi, Amizar will be able to gain the support of the people.

“While walking with him (Amizar), I noticed that almost everyone we met knew him. They said that Amizar is humble and a fine character, and that is important,” he said after spending two days to meet the community here with Amizar.

In the Pelangai state by-election, Bentong Umno division committee member, Amizar, 50, will face Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli. — Bernama