KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) collected RM302,433,000 million from January to August this year through 1,913,840 summons that were issued and paid.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said from the total, RM169,283,220 million was collected through the MyBayar Saman application.

“JSPT has adopted the concept of cashless payment proposed by the government to enable members of the public for an easier payment mode for settling summons using the online application. The initiative proved a success because last year only RM37,594,840 involving 207,217 summons were settled.

“Those who were issued summons need not go to the counter to settle their summons. Maybe in three years’ time, we may reduce the number of counters or not use counters at all because the three to five officers manning the counters can be utilised for other enforcement duties,” he said during a special media conference at Bukit Aman, here today.

Mat Kassim also suggested that the MyBayar Saman application be improved or upgraded to include services like renewal of licence for weapons, copy report, etc.

The number of deaths on roads due to accidents from January to August, especially those involving motorcyclists has also reached alarming figures, according to statistics announced by the police.

Mat Kassim said during the period, 394,890 accidents were recorded involving 4,366 deaths and from the figure, motorcyclists accounted for 2,641 deaths, ranging from ages 14 to 25.

“Investigations reveal that there were accidents involving motorcycle that did not have break marks at the scene, meaning there was no effort to brake while other accidents were due to beating the traffic lights, using handphones while riding and lack of focus,” he said.

He added that for the same period, 296,451 investigation papers were opened with 93.28 per cent cases already settled.

Meanwhile, Mat Kasim said 17,241 vehicles, comprising 5,897 lorries, 652 buses and other vehicles were screened throughout a four-day Op Khas Kenderaan Perdagangan from Sept 20 till yesterday and 35 heavy vehicles were seized for various offences.

“We detained 34 drivers for various offences,” he said. — Bernama