BENTONG, Sept 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam is determined to improve the Orang Asli community’s access to and level of education if he is given the mandate in the October 7 Pelangai state by-election.

He is keen to see the aspect of education becoming the basis for the Orang Asli community so that they will be able to further their studies and obtain good jobs that will change the fate of their family.

“I asked a few young people, some aged 15 and 14, but they lack education. My goal is to add value to the level of education until it becomes the foundation of the Orang Asli community here,” he told reporters after meeting the Ulu Semei Orang Asli today.

He also said that the Pahang government never marginalised the needs of the Orang Asli community and will always strive to raise their standard of living compared to other races in the country.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail had previously stated that the state government is allocating RM12.32 million just for this year to improve the Orang Asli community’s standard of living in various aspects

Meanwhile, village head Yihang Atung said Amizar, who is a local, is seen as the perfect candidate to continue government efforts in meeting the needs of Orang Asli in the Pelangai state constituency.

According to Yihang, 83 out of the 185 Ulu Semei Orang Asli villagers are eligible to vote in the Pelangai state by-election, which will see a three-cornered fight between Amizar, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli. — Bernama