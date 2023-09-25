JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — The spirit of party unity in the Unity Government during the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor will be replicated in the Pelangai by-election.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said strong cooperation forged between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) had proven to be the formula to ensure the Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats were retained.

“The spirit in Johor for sure will be brought there (Pelangai). Alhamdulillah, all are proceeding smoothly, as I could see the strong spirit of unity in action.

“If they (BN) worked hard to win for PH in Simpang Jeram and Pulai, we will reciprocate the support to win in Pelangai state constituency,” he told reporters after an appreciation event for Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections machinery personnel here.

PH maintained the status quo in Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats after their candidates, Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman won their respective seats with a comfortable majority.

The Pelangai by-election is a three-cornered fight between Datuk Amizar Abu Adam representing Barisan Nasional (BN), Kasim Samat (Perikatan Nasional) and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on October 7 while early voting is on October 3. — Bernama