BENTONG, Sept 24 — Pelangai state by-election candidates must communicate their political messages in a respectful manner and refrain from making slanderous or false allegations to gain support, said Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

The candidates should discuss policies and plans to be implemented for the voters, adding that during the campaign, they should highlight their commitment to making significant improvements in areas such as religion, society and education.

“Everyone, especially political leaders, should adhere to ethical principles when using social media platforms for campaigning, as these platforms are easily accessible, particularly to the younger generation.

“When we misuse campaign mediums in such a way, it will create a segment of society that receives incorrect information,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet programme here today.

The Pelangai state by-election will see a three-cornered fight between Datuk Amizar Abu Adam (Barisan Nasional), Kasim Samat (Perikatan Nasional) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Election Commission has fixed October 7 as polling day while early voting will be on October 3. — Bernama