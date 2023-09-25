PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — A lorry driver has pleaded not guilty today to a charge of reckless driving resulting in a road crash that killed two motorcyclists on the spot in an accident at KM5.7 of Persiaran Utara here last Wednesday.

Muhammad Izzatul Syafik Mozahari, 29, was charged in the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court in front of Judge Aima Nabila Muhammad Azhar.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of not more than RM50,000, upon conviction.

The judge set bail at RM5,000 with one guarantor and instructed Izzatul to report to the police station once a month until the case is over.

In the 10.15am accident on Wednesday last week, two motorcyclists were killed, while seven were injured after a lorry laden with sand crashed into several vehicles at the road bound for Puchong.

Those who died were Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, a Pos Malaysia staff member and Yuswar Mohd Uyus, 39, who worked in the Ampang Court.

The incident occurred when all the vehicles involved stopped to make way for the police outriders who were rehearsing for the Le Tour de Langkawi.

Police said a total of 14 vehicles were involved in the collision — a trailer, a lorry, seven cars and five motorcycles, including a traffic police motorbike.

Putrajaya police chief Asst Commissioner A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz had said that the outriders and a roadblock at Persiaran Utara in Putrajaya were in compliance with existing standard operating procedures.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has since issued a show-cause letter to obtain details from the company that operated the trailer, saying it can suspend or cancel licenses under Section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 if investigations reveal any violation of service license conditions by the company.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke also stressed that legal actions taken against lorry or trailer drivers who commit road offences in this country are already stringent enough.