PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — The Election Commission (EC) has set November 4 as polling day for the Jepak state by-election in Sarawak.

It also set October 21 for the nomination day, while early voting is on October 31.

The dates were announced by EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom at a press conference called after a special meeting on the by-election at Menara SPR here today.

He said the campaigning period for the by-election was set for 14 days, starting after the declaration of the candidates on nomination day until 11.59 pm on November 3.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the Jepak by-election is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel, he added.

Azmi said the Jepak state by-election is expected to cost the government RM2 million.

It will be held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, last September 15 due to kidney complications. He was the Jepak Assemblyman for six terms since 1996.

Jepak is in the Bintulu parliamentary constituency.

Azmi said Balai Raya Kampung Jepak, Bintulu, will be used as the nomination centre and the official vote tallying centre for the Jepak by-election, and that the EC had appointed a returning officer, who will be assisted by three assistant returning officers, to oversee the by-election.

The EC has also appointed a total of 446 officers to oversee the by-election process, he added.

He said two election enforcement teams will be set up to monitor campaigning activities throughout the by-election and the members comprised representatives from the police, the local government authorities (PBT) and representatives of competing candidates.

The Jepak state by-election will have 15 polling stations, involving 46 polling streams, with one of the stations for early voting.

Voters are advised to check their voting information at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my, the MySPR Semak application or by calling the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018/ 7218/ 7124, which will be opened starting this October 16.

Regarding the applications for postal voters, it is open from today and the closing date is October 18 for Category 1A (election officials, EC members/officers, police, military and media personnel); October 4 for Category 1B (Malaysian citizens who are abroad); and October 9 for Category 1C (agencies/organisations).

“Applications for postal ballot for Category 1A, Category 1B and Category 1C should be done online,” said Azmi, who also advised potential candidates for the by-election to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the office of the returning officer or the Sarawak election office prior to nomination day.

Azmi said applications are also opened to quarters, including government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), interested in becoming observers to see the process of the Jepak by-election.

Election observers are allowed to observe the election process such as during nominations, campaigning, early voting and on polling day as well as vote counting and tallying.

Applicants can visit the EC’s website at https://www.spr.gov.my/ for further information and to download the application form. The closing date to apply is October 9. — Bernama