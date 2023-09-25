PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — A special meeting of the Election Commission (EC) to discuss the Jepak state by-election in Sarawak is being held at Menara SPR here.

The meeting, which started at 10am and was chaired by EC deputy chairman Azmi Sharom, was held to decide the important dates for the by-election such as the nomination day and polling day.

The meeting was also attended by EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak and EC members Zoey Randhawa, Mohd Faisal Syam Abdol Hazis, Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus and Datuk Lee Bee Phang.

EC will hold a press conference after the meeting.

The Jepak state by-election will be held following the death of incumbent assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip due to kidney complications last September 15.

Talib, 72, was the Jepak Assemblyman for six terms since 1996. Jepak is in the Bintulu parliamentary constituency. — Bernama